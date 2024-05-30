Theta Fuel Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 30th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $635.32 million and approximately $11.01 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0968 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00052804 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00017608 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012567 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,564,563,390 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

