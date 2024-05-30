Threshold (T) Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $357.34 million and $9.81 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001370 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,422.08 or 0.99976970 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00011928 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.10 or 0.00115579 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003833 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,673,595,901.744846 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03621621 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $7,828,053.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.