Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.82. 4,891,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 30,308,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Tilray Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,157 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 36,687.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 117,891 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 213,834 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 155,672 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

