Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.15

Timberline Resources Co. (CVE:TBR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 68000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Timberline Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

About Timberline Resources

(Get Free Report)

Timberline Resources Corporation explores, evaluates, acquires, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 18,464 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timberline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.