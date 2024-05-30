Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Titan Medical Trading Down 16.7 %
The firm has a market cap of C$5.70 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00.
Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Medical had a net margin of 49.44% and a return on equity of 857.87%. Analysts predict that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Titan Medical Company Profile
Titan Medical Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
