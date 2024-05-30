Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Up 108.3% in May

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the April 30th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 711,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Tivic Health Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TIVC traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 88,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,054. Tivic Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37.
Tivic Health Systems Company Profile
