TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Short Interest Down 36.8% in May

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the April 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TMCWW opened at $0.19 on Thursday. TMC the metals has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

