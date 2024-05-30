Toast’s (TOST) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TOST. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE TOST traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $23.35. 1,482,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,210,111. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.92 and a beta of 1.77. Toast has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,164.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,835,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,356,760.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $1,289,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 26,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $53,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,835,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,356,760.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,010 shares of company stock worth $6,001,260. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,677,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,248 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Toast by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,397 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Toast by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,524,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,557,000 after buying an additional 3,445,788 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,189,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,356,000 after purchasing an additional 808,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Toast by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

