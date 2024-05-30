Todd P. Kelsey Sells 1,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $113,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,718,529.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of PLXS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.49. The stock had a trading volume of 121,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,968. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $87.21 and a 52 week high of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 22.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 15,046 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 40.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Plexus by 68.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Plexus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 56.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLXS

About Plexus

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.