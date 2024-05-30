TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0438 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

TransAlta has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TransAlta has a dividend payout ratio of 52.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TransAlta to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $702.47 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 45.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

