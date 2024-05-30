Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRNS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk downgraded Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $264,423.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at $11,553,953.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $414,933.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,870,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $264,423.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at $11,553,953.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,230 shares of company stock worth $3,056,967 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,674,000 after buying an additional 49,828 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth $588,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth $2,847,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 762,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth $2,962,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transcat stock opened at $127.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.37 and a 200-day moving average of $107.47. Transcat has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.36 and a beta of 0.61.

)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

