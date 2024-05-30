Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $20,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $508,781.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,242.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,452 shares of company stock worth $15,413,858. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,944. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.10. The company has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

