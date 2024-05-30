Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 18,711 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Visa were worth $192,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $271.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,884,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.47. The stock has a market cap of $496.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

