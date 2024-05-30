Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 2,764 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Accenture were worth $101,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,832,000 after acquiring an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $8.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $284.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,007,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,383. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $284.29 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $191.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.18.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.24.

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

