Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 5,086 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,490 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $76,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,074 shares of company stock worth $12,258,386. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,571,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,847,116. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $217.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.16 and a 200 day moving average of $157.11. The company has a market capitalization of $228.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.