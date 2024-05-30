Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $19.07 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MetLife were worth $19,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,005,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,782 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in MetLife by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

Insider Activity

In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Price Performance

MET traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $71.11. 1,936,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,530. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.