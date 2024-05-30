Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $19.90 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $19,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,677,000 after buying an additional 8,644,054 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,994,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,435 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,766,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,796,000 after purchasing an additional 261,426 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,739,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,396,000 after buying an additional 90,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,303,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,440,000 after buying an additional 550,508 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,204,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,990. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XEL

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.