Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $21.87 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $21,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.58.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ROST stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,178,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,384 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.