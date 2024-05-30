Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 13,950 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.6% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Chevron were worth $113,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.26. 6,363,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,091,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.86. The company has a market cap of $291.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.10.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

