Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 277 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of AutoZone worth $22,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in AutoZone by 1,063.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,990 shares of company stock worth $41,341,913 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock traded up $33.46 on Thursday, hitting $2,772.56. The company had a trading volume of 112,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,816. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,987.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,831.09.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $34.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,066.53.

View Our Latest Report on AZO

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.