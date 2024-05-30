Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 5,320 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $19,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $15,638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 112,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,517 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $333,373,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $114.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,252,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,834. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $154.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.95 and a 200-day moving average of $130.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.55.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

