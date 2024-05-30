Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $18,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,139,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,665,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,781,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,061,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.44. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

