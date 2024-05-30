Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.18.

TRIP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,982 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,244 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 572,853 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 174,259 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 835,000 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,296 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TRIP opened at $17.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.54, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

