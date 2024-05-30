Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.18.
TRIP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
TRIP opened at $17.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.54, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56.
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.
