TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ) Declares Dividend of $0.09

TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0859 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Stock Performance

ERNZ traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 288,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,951. TrueShares Active Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $25.76.

