Truist Financial Increases Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $160.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH opened at $154.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.29 and a 200 day moving average of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $96.10 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 67.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,227 shares of company stock worth $6,189,532 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $188,129,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,992,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,676,000 after acquiring an additional 778,437 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,084,000 after acquiring an additional 736,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,968,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,341,000 after buying an additional 686,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,328,000 after purchasing an additional 315,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

