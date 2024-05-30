Truist Financial Trims Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Target Price to $168.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $172.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on H. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.31.

NYSE:H opened at $144.66 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 9,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $1,520,603.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $785,961. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $11,957,670.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,737,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,084,248 shares of company stock worth $326,572,489. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of H. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,255,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 41.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 264.9% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 58,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

