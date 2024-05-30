Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 446. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $11.85.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLV. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Clear Street LLC increased its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 871.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.