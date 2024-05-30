U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Cut by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.39. 4,125,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,315,363. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $45.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average is $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

