UBS Group Increases Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $45.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at UBS Group from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 1.2 %

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $141,259.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,724.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $117,278.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $141,259.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,724.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,440 shares of company stock worth $1,341,024. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,721 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,736,000 after acquiring an additional 382,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,600,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,590,000 after purchasing an additional 125,147 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 25.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 940,165 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

