UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Down 0.8%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.49 and last traded at $18.83. 3,701,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 7,962,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Several research firms recently commented on PATH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. On average, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440. 22.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $645,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,718 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,267,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3,273.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,564,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,543,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

