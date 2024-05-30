Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $25.20-26.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5-11.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.70 billion.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ULTA traded up $7.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $385.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,253. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.26 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 26.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $518.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ULTA

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.