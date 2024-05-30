UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Short Interest Up 204.8% in May

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 204.8% from the April 30th total of 561,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 363,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 7,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $636,530.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,004 shares in the company, valued at $142,335,591.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 7,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $636,530.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,004 shares in the company, valued at $142,335,591.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $95,387.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,108 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMB Financial stock opened at $80.16 on Thursday. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.60.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.62. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $405.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.72%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

