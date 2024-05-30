Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Short Interest Update

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Unicaja Banco Stock Performance
Unicaja Banco stock remained flat at $1.19 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. Unicaja Banco has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $1.19.
Unicaja Banco Company Profile
