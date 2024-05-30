United Fire Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

United Fire Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. United Fire Group has a payout ratio of 39.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

United Fire Group Price Performance

UFCS stock opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89. United Fire Group has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.11 million, a PE ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

UFCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

View Our Latest Report on United Fire Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $55,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 454,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,064,140.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Fire Group news, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.76 per share, with a total value of $32,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,763 shares in the company, valued at $712,922.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $55,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 454,363 shares in the company, valued at $10,064,140.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Fire Group

(Get Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.