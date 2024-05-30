United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Boosted by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.7 %

UPS traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.69. 3,378,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,732. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.58 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The stock has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

