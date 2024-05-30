United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $133.58

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $133.58 and last traded at $133.99, with a volume of 505398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $115.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.78.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

