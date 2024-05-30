United Services Automobile Association Acquires 1,538 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 441.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $105,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.36. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $37.30.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays cut shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

