United Services Automobile Association Has $474,000 Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 5,796.7% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 24,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1,513.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $29.55 on Thursday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.