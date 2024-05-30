United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $968,616.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.06, for a total value of $968,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $270.45. 416,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $279.98. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.99.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $100,519,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $97,316,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 677.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,422,000 after purchasing an additional 262,222 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,158,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 567.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,533,000 after buying an additional 153,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

