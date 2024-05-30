Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 77,522.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Unum Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Unum Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 950,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Unum Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Unum Group by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,993 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,095. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Unum Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $53.03. 742,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,895. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average is $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

