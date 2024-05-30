Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Short Interest Update

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the April 30th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Uranium Royalty Stock Performance
Uranium Royalty stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $326.69 million, a P/E ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 1.23. Uranium Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74.
Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Uranium Royalty will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Uranium Royalty Company Profile
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.
