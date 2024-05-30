Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Short Interest Update

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the April 30th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Uranium Royalty Stock Performance

Uranium Royalty stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $326.69 million, a P/E ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 1.23. Uranium Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Uranium Royalty will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

