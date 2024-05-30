US Solar Fund (LON:USFP) Stock Price Down 2.3%

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USFP – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 38.58 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 38.58 ($0.49). 3,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 76,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.50).
US Solar Fund Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.44.
US Solar Fund Company Profile
US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.
