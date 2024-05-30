USDX [Kava] Market Cap Reaches $91.43 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $91.43 million and approximately $293,546.07 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,479.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $463.59 or 0.00676974 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00062755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00090638 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012427 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.8210911 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $294,223.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

