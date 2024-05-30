Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 3.0% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $25,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of BND traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.38. 3,723,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,317,504. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average of $72.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

