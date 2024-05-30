Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $60.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $62.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

