Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,014 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VUSB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.50. 489,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2278 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

