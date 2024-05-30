Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,014 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance
BATS:VUSB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.50. 489,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.42.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.