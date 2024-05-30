VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Up 246.7% in May

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 246.7% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VAT Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of VACNY traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,842. VAT Group has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average is $48.67.

VAT Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

VAT Group Company Profile

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

