Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.530-1.540 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $666.0 million-$669.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $675.3 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.16 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. Truist Financial increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.10.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE VEEV traded down $6.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,941,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,064. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.86. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $162.36 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

