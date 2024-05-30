Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70-$2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.53-$1.54 EPS.
Veeva Systems Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of VEEV stock traded down $6.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.19. 1,941,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,064. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.86. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $162.36 and a 52 week high of $236.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.
In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
