Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) Shares Down 2.3%

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.73. 9,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 22,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.
Verde Clean Fuels Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $156.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of -0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57.
Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Verde Clean Fuels
Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Verde Clean Fuels
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Verde Clean Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verde Clean Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.