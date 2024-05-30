Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) Shares Down 2.3%

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.73. 9,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 22,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

The firm has a market cap of $156.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of -0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57.

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels by 5.1% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 78,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

